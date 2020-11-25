LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's Eighth Judicial District Court has suspended in-person trials and court business through the end of 2020.
Effective on Wednesday through Jan. 11, 2021, appearances by alternative means are required by all lawyers and litigants, with the exception of in-custody defendants appearing in the Lower Level Arraignment courtroom. No in-person appearances shall be made by lawyers or litigants unless the assigned District Court judge or hearing master determines that there is an extraordinary circumstance requiring a personal appearance.
The court announced the change on Wednesday saying it was "to reduce the potential for the spread of coronavirus."
