LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Eighth Judicial District Court is getting thousands of dollars in a grant to support its Felony DUI program (FDUI).
The court received a $47,846 grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety for FY 2022. The program was established in 1997 and is designed to prevent impaired driving that result in crashes, fatalities and serious injuries.
The FDUI program receives more than 100 referrals a year and has a long history of demonstrating successful DUI deterrence through interventions such as breath-interlock devices, vehicular restrictions and long-term treatment. And it has a successful completion rate of 75%.
“Implementing a best-practice clinical approach to changing impaired driving behavior has proven to be more effective than legal sanctions or incarceration alone,” said District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell.
The court is using the grant to focus on long-term behavior change. This is the third year that the FDUI court will get funds from the Office of Traffic Safety. In FY 2020 and 2021, the program was awarded a combined $87,000 to partially fund a full-time court coordinator position to work with community partners to ensure that public safety is the top priority of the FDUI program.
The clinical court coordinator develops clinical programming, monitors drug testing and probation compliance, and provides treatment recommendations for the court to consider. The coordinator serves to ensure client success in the program, a judge said.
“I believe the oversight provided by the court coordinator dramatically improves the success rates of participants in the FDUI program. The court coordinator brings clinical knowledge, experience and regimented consistency to get participants to achieve success in the program,” said Hearing Master Shannon Wittenberger.
From 2016 to 2018, 475 clients out of 633 total discharged clients successfully completed the FDUI program. Program success is determined on the ability to establish and maintain complete abstinence from all psychoactive substances, demonstration of a progression in treatment, demonstration of the ability to establish and utilize a recovery plan, participation in a victim impact panel and full payment of all program fees.
The felony DUI program is one of the Eighth Judicial District specialty courts that solve issues through a rigorous and coordinated approach between judges, specialty court coordinators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, Parole and Probation, law enforcement and mental health and social service professionals.
More information about specialty courts is available at clarkcountycourts.us.
