LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eleven schools in the Clark County School District had incidents of students bring a gun to campus or threatening other students in since Jan. 2019, according to data collected by FOX5.
Any student that is considered a danger to school property may be suspended or removed from the school immediately, according to CCSD.
If a gun is brought onto campus, a student is arrested, booked into jail depending on the severity of the crime and personally assessed, the Clark County District Attorney said.
“We want to know whats going on in that child’s mind," Clark County D.A. Steve Wolfson said. "Why did a 14-15 year old student get a gun...how did they get access to a gun and why did they bring it on school property?”
Wolfson said kids should not be able to have access to guns, unless they are under parental supervision.
Since the start of 2019, three schools in CCSD have had students bring guns to campus, according FOX5 data.
Wolfson said students give various excuses as to why they brought a gun to a school campus.
“We hear everything from a child that brings a gun for protection, we have youth gangs in town, some of the kids talk about how they just need it for protection,” Wolfson said.
If the student uses that gun and shoots another student, commits suicide, or accidentally fires it, the parent may be held liable and arrested, Wolfson said.
“The investigation is going to focus on where that child got the gun and if that gun was not stored appropriately," Wolfson said. "Yes, parents are going to get charged with the crime."
As a reminder to parents and students, Wolfson said jail time was possible for school threats or students bringing guns to campus.
(2) comments
Every one involved forfeits their Second Amendment Right for Life.
Well send another Memo to the students and parents about there being no weapons allowed on school campus. Maybe just include a list of punishments for the offences as well.
