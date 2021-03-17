LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three suspects in a shooting spree on Thanksgiving Day were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, the Clark County District Attorney's office announced.
Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis each face more than 50 charges stemming from the Nov. 26, 2020 incidents that left one person dead and seriously injured multiple other people.
Among others, the three will face charges of:
- Act of terrorism
- Murder with use of a deadly weapon committed with intent to commit, cause, aid, further or conceal an act of terrorism
- Assist, solicit or conspire to commit an act of terrorism
- Attempt murder with use of a deadly weapon committed with intent to commit, cause, aid, further or conceal an act of terrorism
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- Discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle with the intent to commit, cause, aid, further or conceal an act of terrorism
- Discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure with the intent to commit, cause, aid, further or conceal an act of terrorism
- Battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm with intent to commit, cause, aid, further or conceal an act of terrorism
- Resisting a public officer with use of a firearm
- Ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
All three of them face the possibility of a life sentence without the possibility of parole, the DA's office said.
“The heinous and random nature of these crimes threatened many unsuspecting citizens in our community,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in a written statement to media. “This act of mass violence left both physical and emotional scars on the victims and their families, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The best way we can honor them is by seeking justice on their behalf, and we are doing that with the most serious charges possible, Murder, Act of Terrorism, and other terrorism enhancements.”
Authorities say the three targeted ten different locations in five separate shootings that day. In the first three shootings, the suspects drove up alongside three vehicles at three different Henderson locations and fired. None of the occupants were injured in those shootings.
That led to the fourth shooting at a 7-Eleven at 870 E. Lake Mead Parkway. Police said the suspects, later identified as McDonnell and Lewis, entered the store briefly before exiting and firing multiple rounds in the parking lot. Four people were shot including 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola, who was pronounced dead on scene.
A fifth person was shot in the fifth incident that night, according to police. Police said after leaving the 7-Eleven, the suspects pulled up next to a car on Lake Mead Parkway near the entrance to Lake Las Vegas. The suspects reportedly shot at two people in the car, hitting one of them in the arm, according to police documents. The gunshot victim later went to the homicide scene at the 7-Eleven and contacted police.
The pair, along with Shawn McDonnell, 30, were later arrested by Arizona DPS.
