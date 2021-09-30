LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County District Attorney's office is working to help more domestic violence victims navigate the criminal justice system.
DVHelpLasVegas.com will go live to the public on Friday, Oct. 1, the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The website will provide answers to many frequently asked questions about domestic violence cases, said a release from the district attorney's office.
The biggest challenge the district attorney's office has is with prosecuting domestic violence cases is getting the victim to come forward and participate in court proceedings. District Attorney Steve Wolfson said many victims have questions -- from filing a case, to figuring out who gets to keep property or even a family dog, to deciding to take their spouse to court. Wolfson hopes the website helps victims become more comfortable with the legal aspects of reporting their case.
"The court process can oftentimes be complicated and confusing, it's very emotional in domestic violence cases so this website is designed to help those kinds of victims," Wolfson said.
The site also has links to look up cases, contact advocates and file for a Temporary Protective Order.
