LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County District Attorney's Office said charges against police officers "weren't appropriate" in the death of a man while in police custody.
Byron Williams, 50, died in police custody on Sept. 5, 2019 after police said he was pulled over for night having a light on his bicycle.
Williams is heard on body camera video saying "I can't breathe," as police place him in handcuffs. Williams was taken to Valley Hospital where he later died.
While the Clark County Coroner's Office said there were drugs in Williams' system when he died, his death was ruled a homicide.
LVMPD and Clark County held a public fact-finding review (PFFR) Friday to go over the investigation.
"The PFFR is a factfinding review held when a police-involved death occurs. It is not a trial that will end with any kind of a determination or verdict," LVMPD said in a media release. "Its purpose is simply to lay out the facts of the case and make all of the body-worn camera footage available to the public to be transparent."
LVMPD said they conducted an internal investigation and forwarded the findings to the Clark County DA's Office, which said “no criminal prosecution of the officer(s) involved in the referenced case is appropriate.”
LVMPD said they amended several policies following Williams' death, which were detailed during Friday's review:
- At the direction of the Sheriff, a course was developed to reinforce the expectation of ethics, values and professionalism in law enforcement both on-duty and off. The class emphasized for officers to value every human life before, during and after use of force.
- The LVMPD Use of Force Policy was updated to state that, “Officers will not restrain subjects who are in custody and under control in a manner that compromises their ability to breathe. Prone, handcuffed subjects will be placed in the recovery position” to ensure their airway is not restricted.
- The LVMPD Body-Worn Camera (BWC) policy was updated to clearly define that BWCs should be turned off “only if officers have cleared the scene and are no longer assigned to the event; and that they have discontinued contact (and are no longer in proximity to) the subjects.”
- The LVMPD Foot Pursuit Policy to require officers to summon medical attention if a subject is in a prolonged physical encounter with officers, complains of injury, is injured or displays difficulty in breathing.
