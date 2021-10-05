LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners unanimously moved toward creating a county-run Office of Traffic Safety on Tuesday.
There's already a traffic safety office at the state level, but with a majority of crashes happening within Clark County, commissioners wanted to focus in on traffic fatalities on a more local level.
According to Commissioner Michael Naft, 164 people have died on county roads so far this year.
"We had two more fatalities in my district, in our community, since last night. That’s unacceptable and we have to do better," he said.
The department will be dedicated to looking for federal grants and new technology to make roads safer for both pedestrians and drivers.
The team will also find bridges between planning and enforcement to address issues like speed.
"Clark County has some of the widest, longest, fastest roads out there, and we know speed kills. 45 mph, you’re dramatically more likely to be killed, more likely to be a fatality, and we have so many roads in our community that have that great speed," said Naft.
Naft believes that the new department will not only work to save hundreds of lives, but to also save millions of dollars.
The state spends nearly $2 billion a year in crashes. About $1.5 billion is in Clark County.
"Because we are the ones who repair the roads, because we are the ones who fund the police department, because we pay for the coroners office, because we have the trauma ward, Clark County is responsible for this issue, and we’re already paying the price."
