LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas is set to resume jury trials on Feb. 1, according to an order issued on Wednesday.
Administrative Order 21-01 was jointly issued by Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty and Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell.
The order extends restrictions on in-person court operations with some exceptions:
- Criminal grand juries started meeting again this week
- Jury trials will recommence on Feb. 1
- In-person bench trials may resume on Feb. 1, as long as social distancing is observed. Handling matters by alternative means is preferred.
- Judicial investitures will be an exception to the prohibition against in-person court meetings given that we have secured a few large space at the convention center and that we will comply with the governor’s cap on gathering size
