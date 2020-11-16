LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jury trials in the Eighth Judicial District Court are on hold until November 30, the court announced Monday.
The pause is in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak's November 11 announcement of alarming COVID-19 trends throughout the state. The pause, as well as other measures to mitigate the virus' spread, were ordered by Chief Judge Linda Bell in an administrative order.
All jury trials currently in progress will continue until they are concluded, while others scheduled between now and November 30 will be continued. Jury trials were first suspended on March 14 and resumed September 22.
Included in the order is an enhanced mask mandate, requiring all parties to be masked at all times on property. Employees are exempt only while eating or drinking on break. The order also specifies masks with vents or made out of mesh will not be allowed, as well as face shields alone with no mask.
No in-person meetings will be allowed "outside of individual judicial departments to discuss court business," the order says.
In-person filings will also be closed until November 30. The court will require all filings to be done electronically. For those who do not have a method for electronic filings, they can be mailed to:
District Court Civil/Criminal Division
Attn: Clerk’s Office
Regional Justice Center
200 Lewis Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89155
and District Court Family Division
Attn: Clerk’s Office
Family Court
601 N. Pecos Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89155
