LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have an open death investigation at a home in the northwest valley.
Human remains were found in the backyard of a residence in the 8300 block of Shore Breeze Drive near Cheyenne Ave. and Rampart Blvd. Police were conducting a welfare check in the area about 3:57 p.m. on April 15.
No one has been taken into custody and no persons of interest have been identified.
According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 82-year-old Lucille Payne was found dead at the residence about 8:15 a.m. on April 16. She died of blunt and sharp force injuries in a homicide, the coroner ruled.
