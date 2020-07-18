LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County coroner John Fudenberg is set to retire in early August, according to the county.
County spokesman Erik Pappa said Fudenberg took part in the county's voluntary retirement program with about 420 other employees. The initiative is a cost-saving measure, Pappa said.
Fudenberg has been with the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner (CCOCME) since 2003, according to the county. He has more than 30 years of experience with law enforcement and public service.
The county said the coroner's office was the primary agency for fatality management of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. They are also responsible for family assistance center operations in Clark County.
"John Fudenberg is a true professional, leading the Clark County Coroner’s Office with a deep sense of professionalism and compassion, especially after 1 October," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted on Saturday. "His retirement leaves behind a big loss and I wish him nothing the best in his future endeavors."
“As coroner, John has displayed compassion, sensitivity and dedication to the people of this community and we greatly appreciate it. In the aftermath of 1 October, he personally provided needed comfort to the families of those we lost. He is in my mind one of the heroes of that horrific event," said Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
As for Fudenberg's replacement, Pappa said the county is "evaluating what to do about his position in the office."
