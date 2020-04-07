LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman who died days after a crash in March.
Lakesha Gooden, 36, died from her injuries on April 2 after the March 27 crash.
According to police, Gooden was driving a 2003 Lexus ES on Windmill Lane near Carob Way about 8 p.m. when the crash happened. Her car, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and hit a brick retaining wall to the back of a home. The Lexus then reentered the roadway, police said, and then hit a Dodge Charger that was driving westbound.
Police said during the crash, large pieces of brick from the wall were thrown into the road and a Mercedes Benz. Gooden was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her car.
Police said she was taken to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. She later died of her injuries, Police said.
This was the 25th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2020.
