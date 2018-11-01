LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner identified a woman who was found dead after an apartment fire in east Las Vegas on Oct. 27.
Nora Serna, 34, was found at the Corona del Sol Apartments, located on 4620 East Charleston Boulevard after firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue put out a second-story apartment fire at around 5:35 a.m.
Serna was found lying on the floor of a rear bedroom, according to LVFR. No other injuries were reported.
The Clark County coroner is still investigating Serna's cause and manner of death.
The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but firefighters said they believed it started in the bedroom near a closet.
This was the fifth person to die in a fire in the City of Las Vegas for 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.