UPDATE (Dec. 2): The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the pilot in a deadly plane crash on Oct. 29.
San Diego resident Robert Golo, 73, was identified as the pilot in crash. His cause and manner of death are pending review, according to the coroner's office.
Passenger Tyrone Calabar, 35, died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled as accidental, the coroner's office said.
UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger killed in a Henderson plane crash on Oct. 29.
Tyrone Cabalar, 35, was identified in the crash.
The cause and manner of his death are pending review, according to the county. The other person was not identified Friday.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 29)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people have died after a small plane crash west of I-15 in Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The aircraft was a 1974 Cessna 310-R, according to CCFD Deputy Chief Warren Whitney.
It departed North Las Vegas airport at 9:29 a.m., Whitney said. No other injuries were reported.
The incident occurred near Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, west of I-15 near Valley View Boulevard.
CCFD said the plane caught fire, which extended to a nearby trailer. Bruce Langson said he was in the trailer at the time of the crash.
"I could hear the propeller turning over and it sounded like a helicopter. Then I heard a thud, crash and a gigantic ball of flames, fuel splashed over my construction trailer," Langson said. "I ran around and saw it was totally engulfed in flames, a giant fireball.
"There was nothing I could do personally to assist anyone there. It was just... it looked like a movie scene from the worst horror movie I've seen," Langson said.
Audio recordings from Flight Aware reveal what the pilot said moments before the crash.
The pilot told the Henderson control tower he had to shut down one of the engines and needed to land at the Henderson Airport.
An air traffic controller asked if he wanted to get emergency crews ready.
The pilot responded, “negative” then went silent.
About 23 seconds later, the air traffic controller asked for other controllers and pilots to stand by because they, “just had an aircraft incident.”
Veteran commercial pilot Robert Katz who has decades of experience flying said, the age of the plane could have been part of the problem.
The plan was built in 1974.
“These airplanes are very expensive to own and operate. The major expense being the cost of maintenance, which makes it very tempting for owners to either defer, neglect or cheapen,” Katz said.
Katz said this plane is designed to fly on one engine. The second is just for backup.
“When an engine fails, it takes a specific skill set to mitigate the risk that comes with that. But the airplane should be controllable to a safe landing,” said Katz.
That could be why the pilot told the air traffic controller he didn’t need emergency crews.
Katz questioned why he tried landing at the Henderson Airport when he says he flew over McCarran Airport first.
“Whatever was coming apart say in that engine of the airplane, those extra minutes saved might have made a difference,” Katz said.
Las Vegas police assisted on scene. The FAA is conducting an investigation.
