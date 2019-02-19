LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- The coroner has identified a man who died after falling near the High Roller Friday night.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified the man as Stefan Quinton Jones-Green, 23, of Philadelphia. The cause and manner of death are still undetermined.
Las Vegas police said Jones-Green fell to his death down the stairs near the High Roller observation wheel Friday night.
He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The incident appeared to be accidental, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Richard Meyers said in a text.
Lt. William Matchko of Metro Police later said Jones-Green "entered an unauthorized area on the property."
It wasn't immediately clear where on the property the man fell from.
