NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in North Las Vegas on Oct. 26.

Andru Jarone Rollins, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said. Rollins's death was ruled as a homicide. North Las Vegas police found Rollins outside an apartment on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive after a suspect opened fire and fled.

North Las Vegas Police investigate homicide near I-15 and Cheyenne North Las Vegas Police said a shooting turned deadly near the I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene at about 9:40 p.m.

A suspect has not been identified and police have not established a motive, but police said they didn't believe this shooting to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.