LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was stabbed to death in the central valley on Friday night.
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the man as 54-year-old Jose Ricardo Salamanca. His cause of death was a stab wound in the back and the manner of death has been categorized a homicide.
About 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, police were called to Eastern and Sahara avenues about a man laying on the sidewalk. Officers found the man with a stab injury.
He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died. Police said he was seen near a bus stop before he was stabbed, but have not identified a suspect or motive.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact LVMPD by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.