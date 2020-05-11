UPDATE (May 11): The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim in this case as 19-year-old Trayvone Dixon of Las Vegas. He died as a result of the gunshot wound and his death was declared a homicide.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed on Tuesday night after a fight during a drug deal, police said.
At 9:45 p.m. police received a report of a shooting inside an apartment located in the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road in the university area.
Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives determined the suspect approached the victim to buy illegal narcotics outside of an apartment.
Their investigation found that there was a dispute over the transaction, and the victim and suspect entered the apartment to resolve the issue. A short time later, the suspect shot the victim and fled on foot, police said.
Police described the suspect as a black man, heavy set wearing a black hoodie and black mask.
The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
(2) comments
13/90 loser updates ooh a black man sweet baby poor creature involved with drugs ? Whoolon man best bees 🐝 getting my card ,I’m privileged!
Oda lay big bean & cheese burrito 🌯 night ! Guess who ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.