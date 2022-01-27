LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County Commissioner and the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will offer free income tax assistance at a local recreation center on Feb. 1.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom announced that the event will take place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the multi-purpose room at Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. In addition to the Feb. 1 event, the Free Taxes Coalition is offering volunteer assistance in Clark County through April.
Individuals and families with household incomes of less than $58,000 a year are eligible to receive free tax help from IRS-certified tax preparers. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are necessary.
Online assistance also is available through the program regardless of income.
If filing jointly, both spouses must be present for assistance and signing of their tax return. People should bring the following items with them:
- a valid driver’s license or photo ID (for your self and spouse if applicable)
- Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification notices for yourself, spouse and dependents
- birth dates for you and your spouse and dependents
- a copy of last year’s tax return and information for all deductions/credits
- daycare payment records and daycare Tax ID number
- checking and savings account routing numbers
- 6419 Letter to calculate Child Tax Credit payments received
- 1444 Notice of EIP payment
- Health Insurance coverage for all members of the household if applicable.
A schedule of sites through April is posted on the coalition’s website at www.nvfreetaxes.org.
