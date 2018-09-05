LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners accepted the Raiders parking plans Monday morning.
"At least for me, I think this is a great step in the right direction," said commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
"Very pleased with the direction this has gone in, thank you," said commissioner James Gibson.
"I think the issue of minimizing the congestion that comes into the site is the best solution in the long run for the issue of the parking spaces," said commissioner Chris Giunchigliani.
The Raiders parking plans were received with positivity from Clark County Commissioners. Right now the team has control of four off-site locations, ranging from the Orleans Hotel and Casino to lot near Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond.
"There are probably up to 60,000 spots within an acceptable radius and today we have about 14,000 under control," said Raiders President Marc Badain.
Badain said not only will tailgating be allowed at those four locations, but encouraged. He said there will be a fee to park, which will include the shuttles to and from the stadium.
"Our studies show that about 20,000 people will be walking over from those hotels on a typical Raiders game, which will reduce the parking on site and otherwise," said Don Webb, COO of the Las Vegas Stadium Events Company.
The Raiders said they chose the Russell Road site deliberately, not just for its proximity to the Strip, but because it allows for less congestion on game days.
"I want to go to Raiders games, I don't want to go on Saturday so I can be there on Sunday, I think the dispersion of parking will accommodate that area," said Gibson.
"They're all going to become part of the Raiders experience and that impact in our community is phenomenal, it's going to give a lot of people, a lot of opportunities to create their own Vegas Raider experience," said commissioner Larry Brown.
"Important part of game day, important part to the Raiders experience, and we're building a spectacular facility together, we are you, and the entire game day experience needs to reflect that," said Badain.
The next step is for the off-site parking locations to be designed, once complete, they will need to be approved by Clark County.
