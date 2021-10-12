LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and Las Vegas Metro's Safety Through Outreach & Prevention Coalition will host a Trunk or Treat event.
It's happening Thursday, October 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Silver Bowl Park located near Russell Road and Boulder Highway.
School of Rock, Las Vegas will provide live music, and food will be onsite for purchase. Carnival games and trunk or treating for the kids will also be available.
If you're interested you can go to www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks for more information.
