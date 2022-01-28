LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is hosting the 2nd annual Clothes for Comfort clothing drive for children and young adults.
As part of the event, donations will be collected from Feb. 1 through March 1.
Donations of new or gently used clothes can be dropped off at any Clark County recreation or community center, any Harbor location, or at the County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.
“Too many of our friends and neighbors struggle to find the basic necessities for their family,” Kirkpatrick said. “Through this clothing drive, we can help ease some of their burden.”
For more information about this effort, you can contact the commissioner’s office by emailing William.Covington@ClarkCountyNV.gov or call (702) 455-2540.
