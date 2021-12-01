LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller, along with other community partners, are hosting a Pokémon Go-themed cleanup at Ansan Sister City Park, near Buffalo and Alta drives.
It's happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Pokémon fans of all ages are welcome to hunt for Pokémon as they pitch in on the cleanup. Water, snacks, trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer and other cleanup supplies will be provided, along with a free Pokémon sticker for all participants.
Organizers are asking participants to sign up in advance through One APIA Nevada at mobilize.us/oneapianevada/event/427855.
Asian Pacific Islander Americans in Nevada (APIA Nevada), Nevada Esports Education League, Las Vegas Young Professionals Kiwanis, Mi Familia Vota, Climate Action, Native Voters Alliance and the Asian Community Development Council are partnering with the County for the event.
