LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II is hosting a giveaway on Thursday with a group of Major League Baseball players.
The group will be giving away food and baseball equipment to families with young children between 3 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside.
Clark County said enough equipment will be on hand for 500 children. Families are urged to arrive early, as the giveaway is first come, first serve.
“For too many children, the cost of a new glove or bat will prevent them from ever playing the game of baseball, but these great major leaguers are stepping up to change that,” McCurdy said in a written statement. “We are also taking this opportunity to connect with families that have been hit hard by the pandemic to get them some of the everyday essentials they need.”
Families will also be able to get fresh produce and non-perishable food, as well as masks and hand sanitizer.
The names of the MLB players involved were not released.
