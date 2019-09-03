LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission voted 5-2 Tuesday during a commission meeting to approve a sales tax increase.
According to commission documents, the tax will be used "to fund programs for early childhood, adult or hospitality workforce education, programs to reduce truancy or homelessness, development of affordable housing, or incentives for the recruitment or retention of teachers in high-vacancy schools."
Commissioner Tick Segerblom confirmed the approved sales tax was one-eighth of a cent.
Michael Naft, Justin Jones, Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom were in favor of the motion.
The Nevada Legislature voted on Assembly Bill 309 during the 2019 session to authorize the county commissioners to approve the tax with a two-thirds vote.
The proposed tax was a 0.25 percent increase on retail sales and the "storage, use or other consumption of tangible personal property in Clark County," according to the bill language.
Commissioners Larry Brown and Lawrence Weekly voted against the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.