Clark County Commission file photo. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission ordered an emergency board meeting to be held prior to their regular 9 a.m. zoning meeting Wednesday.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick scheduled the meeting for 8:55 a.m. June 3, according to county spokesman Erik Pappa.

AGENDA: http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/public-communications/Pages/agendas.aspx

CITY COUNCIL REACTS

STAVROS ANTHONY

Stavros Anthony

Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony calls for curfew after officer shot, rioting

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony called for a curfew Tuesday following a critical police shooting overnight near Circus Circus on the north end of the Strip.

In a tweet, Anthony said the violence caused by rioters in the community needs to be dealt with through arrests, deploying the National Guard and "law and order."

"This has to stop today," Anthony wrote. "Violent thugs do not control our community." 

Las Vegas shootings following Monday protest leave officer in 'grave condition,' man dead

Mayor Carolyn Goodman weighed in Tuesday, stating that her office would withhold comment until the investigation becomes more clear.

