LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Commission ordered an emergency board meeting to be held prior to their regular 9 a.m. zoning meeting Wednesday.
Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick scheduled the meeting for 8:55 a.m. June 3, according to county spokesman Erik Pappa.
AGENDA: http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/public-communications/Pages/agendas.aspx
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CITY COUNCIL REACTS
Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony calls for curfew after officer shot, rioting
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony called for a curfew Tuesday following a critical police shooting overnight near Circus Circus on the north end of the Strip.
In a tweet, Anthony said the violence caused by rioters in the community needs to be dealt with through arrests, deploying the National Guard and "law and order."
"This has to stop today," Anthony wrote. "Violent thugs do not control our community."
Police officer shot. He needs our prayers. This has to stop today. Violent thugs do not control our community. Implement a curfew. Call out the national guard, police need help. Arrest all violent rioters immediately. No bail. Law and order. pic.twitter.com/kmpuTJCJn5— Stavros Anthony (@StavrosAnthony) June 2, 2020
Mayor Carolyn Goodman weighed in Tuesday, stating that her office would withhold comment until the investigation becomes more clear.
The tragic incidents from last night’s unrest are still under investigation, and any more detailed comment awaits until those facts are better known.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 2, 2020
