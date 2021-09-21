LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis.
The county provided the below resolution on the item:
The #ClarkCounty Commission has just passed a resolution declaring health misinformation a public health crisis. See the resolution attached.#COVID19 #COVID #Vegas pic.twitter.com/jPlwIPOTM7— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 21, 2021
The resolution, requested by Commissioner Justin Jones, was adopted by a majority of the commission "following a discussion about how misinformation surrounding the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, masks, social distancing and other measures recommended by health officials to stop the spread COVID-19 have caused confusion in the public and created divisions in the community," the county said in a news release.
As of Sept. 20, the county said there have been more than 315,500 COVID-19 cases and 5,400 deaths in Southern Nevada. About 57% of the eligible population in Clark County has been vaccinated.
“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our economy, our children’s education, and the health and safety of our community, and the spread of false and misleading information has only made matters worse,” Jones said. “It’s important for our governing board to declare health misinformation as a public health crisis and commit to doing all we can to combat the falsehoods that continue to jeopardize the lives of our citizens.”
(1) comment
What a bunch of Stupids on the Board of County Commissioner's! People have a right to their opinions and a lot of so-called misinformation is not misinformation. There were quite a few people at the Commission meeting today. As usual, the Stupids don't listen to anybody they purport to represent and pass stuff anyway. Now, it remains to be seen how they intend to enforce this. They've shown their true colors and I really hope they pay at the ballot box. If you live in a Commissioner's district, call daily and write giving them no peace. They deserve harassment.
