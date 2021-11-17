LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Wednesday, Clark County commissioners signed off on a plan to overhaul the valley's master plan.
Officials said the new "Transform Clark County" plan will serve as policy guide for new developments throughout the valley.
The county sought out public comment to create the document, and says that input will be used to address community issues. Ultimately, the plan will also shape where some tax dollars are spent.
Transform Clark County is the first update to the area's master plan since 1983.
Officials say the next step is to adopt a development plan included in the measure. They predict that will happen in late 2022.
For more information, click here.
