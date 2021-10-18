LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has collected the funds needed to begin the name change of Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport.
With a unanimous vote, the county earlier this year agreed to rename McCarran airport after former Nevada Senator Harry Reid.
In an email Monday afternoon, the county said it had collected $4.2 million, which is enough to begin first-phase work on the name change.
When the commission approved changing the airport’s name to Harry Reid International Airport, it determined that no taxpayer money would be used for any portion of the renaming process.
Among those who donated funds for the renaming was sports better Billy Walters and his wife, who pledged $1 million.
The Las Vegas airport had been named for former Sen. Patrick McCarran, who represented Nevada between 1933 and 1954, a release noted at the time of Walters' donation.
The county noted that the renaming process will take some time.
