LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County staffers and the dance mobile unit visited Marble Manor on Monday to encourage distance education through a bit of fun and movement.
While dancing to the "Cha Cha Slide," county staff helped distribute kits with books, school supplies and hygiene items to those in need in partnership with Direct Care to Kids, an organization comprised of the Public Education Foundation, Spread the Word Nevada and Communities in Schools Nevada.
"This is an underserved community where the resources are so needed and so valuable," Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said. "To be able to come out and talk to the neighbors and stress the importance of all of the social essentials in terms of making sure we keep our hands watched. With all of our kids at home; they're playing all day. They're in and out. We want to make sure that we are all practicing all of these things."
Community outreach in a time of need. During today’s #InItTogetherSNV mobile dance party, Cmsr. @LawrenceWeekly and #ClarkCounty staff distributed kits with school supplies, books and hygiene provided by the Direct Care to Kids Initiative. #Vegas #COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KZeOieZyDG— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 27, 2020
The event was part of the "In It Together" project meant to highlight inspiring stories throughout the valley.
Visit the link above to schedule the mobile to visit your neighborhood.
