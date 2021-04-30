LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More seats can be filled in venues beginning May 1. The capacity increase is good news for the entertainment capital of the world.
More people watching shows across Las Vegas Strip will result in more revenue for local shows and venues.
Social distancing restrictions between patrons can shrink to three feet, but all patrons must wear masks. Capacity is restricted to 80%.
"At three feet, everything's always funnier," said Harry Basil of the Laugh Factory. The venue at the Tropicana has weathered quite the storm during the pandemic, shrinking capacity from 250 in normal times, to 50 people at the height of the pandemic in the fall and winter.
Under the new capacity limits, 100 audience members can now watch comedy routines.
"The stage [distance to the audience] is now 12 feet. That's okay, because some of the comedians have bad breath," Basil said.
The increasing capacity has left places doing last-minute seating preps to re-organize their rooms.
"When [the room is] nice and full, it's exciting," said stage manager Jorge Ruiz.
More headliners will return to the Strip as the summer continues.
