LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the fourth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting this Friday, the Clark County Government Center is hosting an exhibit in memory of the victims.
The exhibit on display in the rotunda includes quilts, artwork and a display of angels. Tennille Pereria with the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center said these exhibits help with the healing process.
“It’s really important to remember every year when it comes around. It’s important not to ignore the day,” she said.
Sixty people were killed, and hundreds were wounded in the shooting at the festival on Oct. 1, 2017.
“It’s very important for those who were greatly impacted from the trauma that we remember along with them so they don’t feel left behind,” added Pereria.
The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 7.
The ceremony marking the fourth anniversary will take place at 7 a.m. Friday at the amphitheater outside the Clark County Government Building.
Governor Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be among those attending.
