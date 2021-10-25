LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials broke ground on a widening project on Fort Apache Road on Monday.
County Commissioner Justin Jones said about 17,000 people use the area of Fort Apache Road between Huntington Cove Parkway and Warm Springs Road every day. He said there hasn't been a safe way to get from one side to the other.
This project will widen the road to two lanes in each direction, it will also add bike lanes on either side as well.
Officials hope to have the project finished by summer of next year.
