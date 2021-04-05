LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County broke ground on a major road project Monday morning.
It's expected to change the east side of Las Vegas by connecting two sections of Desert Inn Road with a new bridge over the Las Vegas Wash. It's expected to widen existing portions of the road between Blue Ash Lane and Hollywood.
Commissioner Tick Segerblom was at the groundbreaking and talked to FOX5 about safety measures that will be used around the area.
"Once it's up and running, then we'll study it, but one thing I know is it's going to be like a major, so we don't want people speeding. We'll have a center island bike lanes on both sides, this will be a nice major road but we don't want people speeding down it," he said.
The project is expected to take exactly one year to complete with a target date of April 5, 2022.
