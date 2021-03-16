LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is one of the lowest ranking states for availability of affordable housing. But a recent vote by the Clark County Board of Commissioners might help to change that in Southern Nevada.
In 2019, Clark County said that Nevada ranked worst in the nation for affordable housing availability with only 19 units available for every 100 families who needed them.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved reducing lower income housing project permit fees by 50% to 75% depending on the income level that the housing would target. Some fee reductions may require changes to County ordinances, which would need to be approved separately by commissioners.
