Silverado Ranch Commnunity Ctr
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners have approved designs for a new community center in south Las Vegas. 

The Silverado Ranch Community Center will include various amenities like a full court gymnasium and a full kitchen for demonstrations and cooking classes. It will also be the first Clark County community center to have an indoor track.

The Silverado Ranch Community Center is set to open in 2023. 

