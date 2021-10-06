LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners have approved designs for a new community center in south Las Vegas.
The Silverado Ranch Community Center will include various amenities like a full court gymnasium and a full kitchen for demonstrations and cooking classes. It will also be the first Clark County community center to have an indoor track.
The Silverado Ranch Community Center is set to open in 2023.
A step forward in building a new #ClarkCounty community. Commissioners approved designs today for the Silverado Ranch Commnunity Ctr. It's due to open in 2023 in the south Las #Vegas Valley in Cmsr. @MichaelNaft's district. He and his staff are actively involved in the project. pic.twitter.com/2c3XB3MAzT— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.