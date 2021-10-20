LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved plans for the Boring Company's Vegas Loop, an underground transportation network.
The approved agreement will allow Elon Musk's company to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip.
The Vegas Loop will also run to Allegiant Stadium and UNLV, officials said.
Expanding and moving forward with plans for the "Vegas Loop." #ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved an agreement with the @boringcompany to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. It will also go to @AllegiantStadm and @UNLV. pic.twitter.com/2ju3xcFq7O— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 20, 2021
Clark County notes that Boring Company's plans also call for an emphasis on the use of local contractors and local workers for the project.
The company also envisions expanding the Loop to other areas of the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County said.
The county said that the group's tunnel to Resorts World is already under construction, with Boring Company expecting it to open in early 2022. County Building permits will be needed for work on the other legs, officials said.
The Boring Company currently operates a similar underground system at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
