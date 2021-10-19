LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an affordable housing development, bringing the dream of homeownership to lower-income families.
In August, the average home price in Southern Nevada reached $405,000, which is unaffordable for many local households.
A new "for-sale affordable housing development" will be sold to families that earn less than 80% of the area median income, so a family of four could earn about $64,000 dollars a year to qualify.
It's the first for-sale housing development in Clark County, as previous developments were for rent only. The lot is located in the southwest valley on Cactus Avenue between Rainbow Boulevard and Buffalo Drive.
"We wanted to make sure it was in an established community with good schools, good transit, we've got the new bus stop here down the road. It's something where people can feel safe," said Commissioner Justin Jones.
He said he expects that demand for the affordable houses will be dramatically higher than the supply.
They're still working out a system to select home buyers. He said they're hoping to see significant progress on the development by the end of next year.
