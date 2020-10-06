Hemenway Park / Clark County Twitter

Big horn sheep are seen at Hemenway Park in Boulder City. (ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved funds for the Hemenway Park Bighorn Sheep Project.

According to Clark County, $175,000 was approved for the project.

The funds will help with improvements at the Boulder City park, including installing water holes and irrigation to support the bighorn sheep who are often found there.

(1) comment

seanwally
seanwally

That is awesome! We must protect our wildlife.

