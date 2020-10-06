LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved funds for the Hemenway Park Bighorn Sheep Project.
According to Clark County, $175,000 was approved for the project.
Improvements for a So. Nevada treasure. #ClarkCounty Commissioners approved $175,000 for the Hemenway Park Bighorn Sheep Project. This will help fund improvements at the Boulder City park and install watering holes and irrigation to support the bighorn sheep often found there. pic.twitter.com/fvMVUaIfRt— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 6, 2020
The funds will help with improvements at the Boulder City park, including installing water holes and irrigation to support the bighorn sheep who are often found there.
(1) comment
That is awesome! We must protect our wildlife.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.