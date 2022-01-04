LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Tuesday appointed Andrew Bennett as the director of the Office of Traffic Safety.
The county says this comes off the deadliest year on local and Nevada roads in 14 years.
Andrew Bennett, who was appointed by County Manager Yolanda King, will serve in the position starting Jan. 24, the county announced.
Bennett is currently working for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, where he serves as the public information officer and program manager for the Zero Fatalities program.
Early data of 2021's fatalities suggests 190 traffic-related deaths in Clark County and more than 370 across Nevada. Between 2015 and 2020, Clark County saw 1,056 lives lost on its roadways, the county said.
“I want to thank the members of the Clark County Commission for ratifying my appointment to become the first Director of the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety. Unfortunately, way too many families in Clark County have experienced what it is like to lose a loved one on our roadways. As lives continue to be on the line, a sense of urgency is required in our approach to enhance safety.” said Bennett in a written statement.
The county shared the following goals for the division:
- Conduct best practices research of traffic safety programs, communication strategies and behavioral/educational methodologies and provide analysis and recommendations for improvement.
- Support and manage grant projects relate to traffic safety communication, education, and other traffic safety issues. Seek out and encourage traffic safety grant projects and partnerships as appropriate.
- Develop an effective system to track progress and evaluate program components to measure success that can be effectively communicated.
- Ensure the County is receiving its full share of federal funding available for traffic safety programs.
- Work closely with the County Commission and staff to set priorities and carry out programs including management of traffic safety projects.
- Write and implement policy as necessary to fulfill the County’s mission and vision.
The office was created in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.