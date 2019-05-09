Majestic Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Plans are underway for a new hotel near the Las Vegas Strip, according to Clark County officials. 

The hotel, known as "Majestic Las Vegas," will be located near the Strip and the Las Vegas Convention Center, the county said.

Clark County announced plans for Majestic Las Vegas on Twitter, including a video that showed renderings of the hotel.

County Commissioners approved the plan on Wednesday for a 720 suite, non-gaming hotel that will include a wellness spa, medical offices, restaurants and more.

