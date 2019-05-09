LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Plans are underway for a new hotel near the Las Vegas Strip, according to Clark County officials.
The hotel, known as "Majestic Las Vegas," will be located near the Strip and the Las Vegas Convention Center, the county said.
Clark County announced plans for Majestic Las Vegas on Twitter, including a video that showed renderings of the hotel.
Plans are in the works for a new hotel near the Las #Vegas Strip and Las Vegas Convention Center. Today, #ClarkCounty Commissioners approved development for the "Majestic Las Vegas," a 720 suite non-gaming hotel with a wellness spa, medical offices, restaurants and more. pic.twitter.com/yuXwGfWA0G— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 8, 2019
County Commissioners approved the plan on Wednesday for a 720 suite, non-gaming hotel that will include a wellness spa, medical offices, restaurants and more.
