LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.
The smoke is drifting into the Las Vegas Valley from wildfires in Northern California.
How long will this smoke last today? If our smoke simulation is right, things should clear up...at least a bit...this afternoon. But we may see more arrive from the west overnight.😒 #vegasweather https://t.co/9FBFwqHNi2 pic.twitter.com/SYaqFhr96l— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 7, 2021
"Unhealthy levels of smoke are imminent or occurring," the advisory said. "Residents are advised that smoky conditions are expected to continue throughout Saturday."
The DES said smoke contains dust particles and pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases or contribute to ground-level ozone.
We are extending our #VegasAirQuality smoke-ozone ALERT thru tomorrow. According to @NWSVegas, CA wildfire smoke will spread along & north of I-15 tonight & Sunday morning. If you have breathing sensitivities, another day indoors is in order. For more: https://t.co/i3A5h0Ut8p. pic.twitter.com/aEtBbB9Bxt— Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 8, 2021
"People who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens," Clark County reps said.
The agency advised residents to stay indoors, limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed and change air filters if they are dirty.
For the latest air quality levels, visit AIRNow. For more information on Clark County DES, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.