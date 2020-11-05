LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's health district on Thursday reported 13 total cases of a new syndrome in children that is associated with COVID-19.
Prior to Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District had 11 known cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare disease that is still being studied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health district did not provide further details about demographics of the two new cases. A spokesperson said on Thursday that MIS-C cases are grouped with COVID-19 disease investigation and sometimes reported by local hospitals.
"MIS-C cases are identified by the Health District’s disease investigation process for COVID-19 cases and are oftentimes also reported by a local hospital," the spokesperson said.
There is no known cause for MIS-C, the district has said. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the district.
The health district said MIS-C can cause inflammation of body parts including heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Treatment includes supportive care for symptoms and various medications to treat inflammation.
The first case of MIS-C in Clark County was detected in June. Some children who have contracted the syndrome have required hospitalization.
