LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will offer cooling stations for people trying to beat the sizzling temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Southern Nevada issued an extreme heat warning for Las Vegas and its surrounding areas for the next several days.
Cooling stations will open beginning Friday, Aug. 14 and last through Aug. 19.
COVID-19 precautions will be enforced at local cooling centers.
The county's day shelter is operational through the end of September and the cooling stations are in addition to the day shelters.
