LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County said it was accepting applicants to fill two State Senate seats vacated by Nevada Attorney General-elect Aaron D. Ford and Nevada State Sen. Richard "Tick" Segerblom.
Ford represents Senate District 11 and Segerblom represents Senate District 3, the county said in a statement. While Ford was elected to be the next Nevada Attorney General, Segerblom was recently elected to the County Commission.
Applications for the State Senate seats are available on the Clark County website and are due by noon on Nov. 26, the county said. Prospective applicants must be a resident of the district they wish to represent and be a Democrat.
Those who are appointed to fill Ford and Segerblom's seats will serve until November 2020, when voters will select representatives for those seats, according to the county.
Applications can be sent to Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or to the County Manager's Office at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.
