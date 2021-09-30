LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday, Oct. 10, Clark County and the Las Vegas Indian Center will partner to host the Second annual Indigenous Peoples' Day Cultural Event & Car Parade.
The parade will depart from the Winchester Dondero Center (3130 McLeod Drive) and will caravan to the Strip and back. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in cultural style, display Tribal flags and show up in classic cars.
“Clark County is committed to promoting the accurate representation of Indigenous people in our cultural, educational, and historical programs to ensure our community can benefit from their ancestral knowledge,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom.
In 2020, Clark County proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day. The date is part of a nationwide movement to promote visibility among Indigenous people through historical education, acknowledging indigenous lands and fighting discrimination.
The state of Nevada is home to over 27 Tribal nations.
The Indigenous Peoples' Day Car Parade departs at 1:30 p.m. Free booths will be available for participants to share stories, art and food. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.