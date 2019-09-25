LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- The City of Las Vegas estimates Southern Nevada is spending $234M each year on homelessness.
The city recently funded a massive research project completed by local research company, Applied Analysis.
The findings were presented to City Council Members in September and it says homelessness is on the rise. The research used data over several years and took into account factors that could contribute to homelessness like affordable housing, minimum wage, the economy and unemployment rate. While Clark County’s annual homeless count paints a picture of decreasing homelessness in the valley, this in-depth look suggests otherwise.
"We do an annual point and time count, which is a snapshot. It's one night,” said Las Vegas Director of Development, Kathi Thomas-Gibson. “Everybody all over southern Nevada is participating and that snapshot tells us our homeless numbers are down. But when you do a comprehensive overview, you get to see the whole picture."
The recent homeless count only found about 5 thousand homeless but Gibson said there are closer to 14 thousand. The data collected suggests that number could double over the course of two decades. Depending on population growth, that number could exceed $1.1 billion in 20 years.
Gibson said the money is funding homeless services, going towards things like jails, court dates, emergency room visits, court mandated programs and other local services. Gibson would like to see more money go toward programs that will either prevent homelessness or help people get back on their feet.
"They're not prevention, they're reactions,” said Gibson. “[We need to] invest in preventing the homelessness, preventing the health care issues, preventing the things that get people sent to jail on drug charges. That costs less. rather than them re-entering these high cost cycles."
The city is in the process of coming up with a plan using the data to prevent the increase in spending.
"We know how to house people, we know how to train people and get them jobs, we know how to get them healthy and so let's focus on the things we know how to do,” she said.
