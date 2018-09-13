HENDERSON (FOX5) -- City officials and local career centers formed a partnership to host a job fair in Henderson.
The job fair will be held on Oct. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henderson Convention Center on 200 South Water Street.
“If you’re in the market for a new job, this event will feature dozens of employers seeking employees to fill a number of available positions now,” said Councilwoman Schroder. “This job fair also is an excellent opportunity for employers to meet skilled and ambitious people looking for opportunities to excel professionally.”
This event is a joint effort between Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, Nevada JobConnect and Workforce Connections' One Stop Delivery System.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring at least 30 copies of their current resumes.
On-site interviews may be conducted.
Registration for employers and job seekers can be completed at www.nvcareercenter.org/jobfair. For more information, cal 702-822-4229 or email cpolke@snvwc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.