LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teens in the North Las Vegas area now have more summer activities to add to their list.
North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden on Thursday announced a partnership between the city and the YMCA of Southern Nevada to provide local teens a free summer membership to the recreation center, according to a news release.
Kids age 13 to 17 can enroll in the Summer Teen Engagement Program now through July 31.
The membership lasts four months from the date of enrollment, the release said, and allows teens to enjoy free access to SkyView YMCA at 3050 E. Centennial Parkway, free bi-weekly pool parties, access to a fitness center, group exercise classes, a new outdoor sports court, an intern program and volunteer opportunities. Each member also will receive a free beach towel and other goodies.
Members of the North Las Vegas Police Department and YMCA staff will host a free pool party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at SkyView YMCA, the release said. The party, which is open to the public, will include free pizza, drinks and music.
For more information about STEP membership or to register, contact SkyView YMCA executive director Ray Fraser at 702-998-9101 or rfraser@lasvegasymca.org.
