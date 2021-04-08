LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas has partnered with the ridesharing company Lyft to offer free rides to and from North Las Vegas vaccination sites.
The program, open to North Las Vegas residents with proof of residency, must create a Lyft account to schedule a ride using a provided code. Residents must have a verified vaccine appointment scheduled at a North Las Vegas sites, to be eligible for the free ride.
To receive the code, residents can call the library team at 702-623-2136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Staff can also provide some support in making vaccine appointments, or with verifying in the state's system that an appointment has been scheduled at a North Las Vegas site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.